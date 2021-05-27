Cancel
This Summer, Asia Yachting Offers the Ultimate Way of Escape

By editorial
prestigeonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGot a yearning to get away from it all but don’t know how to do it? Asia Yachting has the answer. Now matter how fulfilling our lives may be, we all need an escape from time to time – from the pressures of work or the incessant bustle of the city – and even simply for a change of viewpoint or to discover for ourselves a new horizon. And at a time such as this, when almost everyone has been unable to travel (and even if we do, a long period of quarantine is the inevitable conclusion to any overseas journey), the need and the urge to get away from the familiar are even more difficult to resist.

