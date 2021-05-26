$15M private island lair features underground car wash entry

Nestled in the sough after Old Town Greens community in a fabulous location near Amazon HQ this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, 4 level end-unit townhome shines like a fine diamond. A brick exterior with covered entrance, 2-car garage, sundeck, an open floor plan, high ceilings, on trend neutral paint, decorative moldings, hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, and an abundance of windows on 3 sides are only some of the fine features that make this home so desirable. A gourmet kitchen with Carrara marble countertops and backsplash, a gracious owner+GGs suite, and a private upper level bedroom and bath create instant appeal! ****** Harwood floors in the open foyer welcome you home and usher you up into the living room where three floor to ceiling arched windows stream natural light illuminating crisp crown molding and warm, neutral paint. Step up to the formal dining room providing plenty of space for both formal and casual occasions, as chair railing and a tiered candelabra-style chandelier adds tailored distinction. The sun filled gourmet kitchen will please the enthusiastic chef with beautiful Carrara marble countertops and backsplashes, an abundance of 42" white cabinetry, and quality appliances including a gas cooktop and stainless steel refrigerator. A center island provides additional working surface and bar seating, while recessed and pendant lights provide the perfect balance of illumination and ambiance. Hardwoods flow into the family room inviting you to relax in front of a cozy gas fireplace, while the open atmosphere facilitates entertaining during meal prep. Here, a glass paned door opens to the deck overlooking vibrant trees+GGseamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living and entertaining. Back inside, a powder room with pedestal sink complements the main level. ****** Upstairs, the gracious owner's suite boasts a tray ceiling with ceiling fan, room for a sitting area, and large walk-in closet. The en suite bath features dual vanities, a sumptuous jetted tub, and glass enclosed shower. Down the hall, two additional bright and cheerful bedrooms, each with generous closet space, share the well- appointed hall bath, while a laundry closet for full sized machines eases the daily task. The uppermost level offers a versatile 4th bedroom with a dual reach in closet with mirrored doors and a private full bath. ****** The light filled walkout lower level recreation room showcases a wall of windows, custom built-ins, a 2nd gas fireplace, and plenty of space for games, simple relaxation, and media with a mounted TV that conveys. French doors grant access to a stone patio and backyard with stacked stone planting beds, all encircled by privacy fencing, the perfect spot to enjoy the summer evenings. An additional full bath and garage access complete the comfort and convenience of this wonderful home. ****** Take advantage of community amenities including an outdoor pool, tennis courts, picnic area, and playgrounds; while commuters will appreciate the close proximity to Amazon+GGs headquarters and I-395, I-495, the scenic GW Parkway, the Metro, and Route 1. The historic Old Town waterfront district is just minutes away and fishing, boating, and leisure activities await you on the Potomac River. Experience all the myriad of benefits to living near Washington DC+GGstellar dining, diverse shopping, museums, theaters, endless historical sites, zoos, beautiful parkland, nightlife, and entertainment galore! It+GGs the perfect home in an unbeatable location.