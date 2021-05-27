Cancel
CEO and COO of IDEA Public Schools Fired Following Finance Investigation

By lroybal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDEA Public Schools has fired its CEO and its Chief Operating Officer following an investigation into the system’s finances. IDEA officials say an anonymous source tipped them off to charges of inappropriate expenditures and a misuse of the organization’s resources. They say former senior federal prosecutor Michael McCrum led a review of IDEA’s finances. IDEA officials say the investigation uncovered a small number of senior leaders in the organization using financial and staff resources for their personal benefit.

theclassicrockstation.com
Educationhoboken411.com

Public School

Thankfully – many more people now realize how damaging this indoctrination system called “public school” is. Society has essentially allowed it. Why? We cannot know for sure. Just read John Taylor Gatto to get to the bottom of it.
Creede, COMineral County Miner

Finances rebounding for Creede School District

CREEDE — The Creede School District Board of Education opened its meeting on Tuesday, May 25, with a finance report from Business Manager Lori Heinrich. Heinrich stated that finances were slightly elevated due to the receipt of yearly property taxes and grants that were being paid out for April. Heinrich explained to the board that she would be presenting the 2021-22 budget soon and was working on new grant applications for the next fiscal year.
Odessa, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

'Developments' lead to Odessa's Collin Sewell taking over as acting COO at IDEA

Odessa businessman Collin Sewell has been named acting chief operating officer at IDEA Public Schools, it was announced Tuesday. The move is one of many developments announced by IDEA Public Schools Board Chair Al Lopez. Midland is currently the home of one IDEA school – IDEA Travis Academy. There are others planned for Midland and Odessa. Sewell also serves as vice chair of IDEAs board of directors.
Shelton, CTRegister Citizen

Shelton school finance head to retire

SHELTON — A key figure in rebuilding the long-fractured relationship between the city and school board is saying goodbye. School Finance Director Rick Belden, credited with bringing the school’s financial reporting in line with that of the city, has announced his retirement. Belden joins fellow administrators Special Education and Pupil Services Director Beth Smith and Athletic Director John Niski in retiring at the end of June.
West Plains, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Public NoticeRichards R-V School is accepting bids for the following …

Public NoticeRichards R-V School is accepting bids for the following items: Bread; Fuel; Milk; Pizza; Tires. Deadline for bids is 3 p.m. on June 24, 2021. To obtain a bid form, please contact Richards R-V School, 3461 Co. Rd. 1710, West Plains, Missouri, 417-256-5239. Publication Dates: May 27, 28, 29 and June 1, 2, 3, 2021.
Wexford, PAbondbuyer.com

Nicholas Falgione, 55, longtime public finance banker, dies

Nicholas Falgione, 55, of Wexford, Pa., a longtime municipal banker and managing director at PNC Capital Markets, died on May 12 after a three-year battle with liver cancer. He joined PNC in 2013 as a managing director based in Pittsburgh as part of the expansion of the firm’s public finance teams in Pennsylvania and Florida. His 16 years of public finance experience followed his most recent position as managing director of public finance at Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., and previously as a group executive director in tax-exempt capital markets at J.P. Morgan Securities.
Houston, TXbakingbusiness.com

Shipley Do-Nuts hires CEO, COO

HOUSTON — Shipley Franchise Co. and Shipley Do-Nut Flour & Supply Co., which in January was acquired by an affiliate of private investment firm Peak Rock Capital, has expanded its senior leadership team with the addition of a new chief executive officer and chief operating officer. Clifton Rutledge has been...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Yandex Appoints Svetlana Demyashkevich As Finance Chief, Vadim Marchuk As COO Effective June 1

Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) has appointed former X5 Retail Group CFO Svetlana Demyashkevich as Yandex's CFO and Vadim Marchuk as COO, effective from June 1. On March 30, Yandex announced that Greg Abovsky would depart as CFO and COO effective April 30 to pursue a new opportunity in another geography. Marchuk was appointed as the acting CFO, and the COO role was divided between management team members, including Deputy CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Multidisciplinary leaders join the advisory board

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Manager Institute, the Mumbai-headquartered company focused on cracking the code of people management, announces the formation of its new advisory board. Great Manager Institute has inducted leaders from various disciplines into its board with an aim to expand its technology-driven people manager coaching...
Businesscorpmagazine.com

MEDC Appoints New CEO Following National Search

A national search to find a new leader for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation took its executive committee all the way to New Orleans, but it also landed them the person they felt was best for the job. The MEDC’s executive committee today named Quentin L. Messer, Jr. as the...
Businessachrnews.com

The ECCO Group Appoints New Vice President of Operations

LANGLEY, British Columbia — The ECCO Group announced the creation of the ECCO Operations Department and the appointment of Glen Bolger as vice president of operations. “I look forward to continue working closely with Glen as he extends his vision for achieving operational excellence by focusing on improvements in efficiency and effectiveness company-wide,” said Bill Davis, vice president and general manager of The ECCO Group. “The development of this critical department furthers our commitment to becoming the supplier of choice for our customers and vendor partners.”
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

IDEA Public Schools to distribute first dose of Pfizer vaccine via clinic open to El Paso community

IDEA Public Schools will be hosting a FREE COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at IDEA Edgemere for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The state has approved several IDEA Public Schools regions as a COVID-19 vaccine provider. To expand access to the communities that have had limited opportunities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, this clinic is public and open to anyone ages 12 and older.
Westborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

New finance director introduced to Westborough School Committee

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough School Committee on May 26 met David Gordon, who will begin as the district’s new director of finance and administration in July. The current director, Irene Oliver, is retiring. Gordon is currently the Director of Finance and Operations at Tenacre Country Day School in Wellesley. Prior...