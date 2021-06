DENVER-The FBI Denver Division is requesting the public’s assistance to help locate a stolen vehicle and identify the assailants who violently attacked the truck’s owner around midnight on April 29, 2021. The incident occurred on the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation near the entrance of the Weeminuche Construction Authority gravel pit located in southwest Colorado off U.S. 160 near the Four Corners Monument. This case is being investigated jointly by the FBI Denver – Durango Resident Agency and the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) in Towaoc, Colorado.