El Paso Partners with County on Homeless Shelter
The El Paso City Council has approved a partnership with the county to provide shelter for the area’s homeless. The agreement will allocate 850-thousand dollars for the Inspira Hotel Temporary Emergency Shelter and will help people who have suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will come from coronavirus relief assistance. In related action, the city council this week approved allocation of 550-thousand dollars from community development block grants into the emergency shelter fund.theclassicrockstation.com