Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County one of 18 in the 'lower risk' category, allowing vaccinated sections

By Dan McCarthy, KATU Staff
KATU.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County is one of 18 Oregon counties under the “lower” coronavirus risk designation as of Thursday. Counties in the “lower” coronavirus risk designation can expand indoor and outdoor capacity. Health officials say up to 300 people can gather for events like weddings as well. Closing time for restaurants is also extended to midnight.

katu.com
