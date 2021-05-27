Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces Man Arrested for Threatening President Biden

By lroybal
theclassicrockstation.com
 5 days ago

A New Mexico man is in custody in Las Cruces and charged with threatening to kill President Biden. The man is identified as 39-year-old John Benjamin Thornton. The FBI says Thornton claimed to have leadership in an alleged anti-government group called the Three Percenters. He's charged with sending text messages that discussed the execution of President Biden for treason. Thornton is being held without bond and will appear in court tomorrow.

