Minot Planning Commission
Where: Minot City Hall, council chambers, second floor, 515-2nd Ave. SW or City of Minot YouTube channel. Agenda: The commission will hold public hearings on an annexation and zoning change for property southeast of Minot, an outlot request for farm property northeast of Minot, a zone change for a rural residence southeast of Minot, property consolidation at the airport for the city to construct a larger hangar, a zone change for Scheels for relocation and a structure expansion at Dakota Square Mall, property boundary adjustment between Slim Chickens and Church of God of Prophecy to facilitate parking lot expansion and a conditional use permit for an outdoor paintball arena southeast of Minot.www.minotdailynews.com