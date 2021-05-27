Cancel
Minot, ND

Minot Planning Commission

Minot Daily News
 13 days ago

Where: Minot City Hall, council chambers, second floor, 515-2nd Ave. SW or City of Minot YouTube channel. Agenda: The commission will hold public hearings on an annexation and zoning change for property southeast of Minot, an outlot request for farm property northeast of Minot, a zone change for a rural residence southeast of Minot, property consolidation at the airport for the city to construct a larger hangar, a zone change for Scheels for relocation and a structure expansion at Dakota Square Mall, property boundary adjustment between Slim Chickens and Church of God of Prophecy to facilitate parking lot expansion and a conditional use permit for an outdoor paintball arena southeast of Minot.

Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Minoters may see slight increases in parking fees at the airport

MINOT, N.D. – You might soon notice some changes this summer if you plan on parking at Minot International Airport. They plan to upgrade their ticket machines and other equipment in the parking lot. At Monday’s Minot City Council meeting administrators are recommending a change from its current management company,...
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

NDDOT provides grants for alternative transportation

MINOT, N.D. – A North Dakota Department of Transportation program is working to promote public health and safety with federal funding. The Transportation Alternative funding program supports things like school routes in Minot, walking trails in Bismarck, or a West Fargo bike path. “They’re all good projects, I’m looking forward...
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

North Prairie meeting gets interesting

My wife and I went to the North Prairie Regional Water District (NPRWD) annual meeting on Monday, May 10th, expecting the normal somewhat boring but informative nature of these meetings. We were in for quite a surprise though. The meeting started out as normal, a pretty good meal, the presentation...
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Public Works has a great impact on our daily lives

Public Works is by far the largest department at the City of Minot, encompassing a wide swath of everyday life in our community; many of the services provided by Public Works are often taken for granted, as they have simply become engrained in our daily routines. But we need to...
Ward County, NDMinot Daily News

Ward County Commission

Where: Ward County Office Building, commission chambers or wardnd.com. Agenda: The commission will hold a hearing on MIDA bond hearing for the YMCA and will discuss the former highway department facility, Sawyer bridge replacement and planning and zoning items. How to make your opinion known: Meetings are open to the...
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Town & Country Credit Union promotes two

Town & Country Credit Union recently promoted two employees in its Minot main office. Cole Brose was promoted to consumer loan associate. A Minot native, Brose holds a degree in business management and entrepreneurship from Minot State University. He joined the credit union in 2020 as a member service representative. In his new role, he will be opening new deposit accounts, as well as assisting our consumer lending team with application processing and member relations.
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Pollinator Gardens coming to Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A group in Minot is working to set up pollinator gardens in some of the new greenspace around the flood protection project. Minot’s work acquiring properties and building flood walls is leaving some space open that can’t be built on. Volunteers are looking to plant habitats there for struggling pollinators like the monarch butterfly.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Minot to celebrate National Public Works Week

The City of Minot will celebrate National Public Works Week May 16-22 with an open house at the Public Works building. The open house is scheduled for next Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Public Works building is located at 1025 31st St. SE. The department’s various pieces of large and small equipment will be on display, and employees will be available to answer questions from the public. Free hot dogs, chips and water will be served while supplies last.
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5

North Dakota, It’s Tax Day! Maybe File An Extension?

It's not just Tax Day, it's the already extended Tax Day!. We all pretty much know April 15th as tax day. In the past, I remember TV reporters canvassing post offices across the country, showing the long lines of taxpayers clamoring to get their tax returns postmarked before midnight. Post offices stayed open late to cover the crowds! It was kinda fun to watch, but not so much fun to be involved in I'm sure. Well today is tax day 2021, and I reckon things are relatively quiet at the post office- thanks to so many folks filing online. No doubt, modems will be burning the midnight oil.
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5

These Are North Dakota’s 10 Least Expensive Cities To Live In

According to the website Niche, these are North Dakota's 10 least expensive cities to live in. Before we get to that, here's how they determined their data. It's based on the cheapest places to live in America relative to income. Ranking of cost of living by city based on the consumer price index and access to affordable housing using data from the U.S. Census and BLS.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Governor sees ‘a lot of positive’ in session

BISMARCK – From bonding for infrastructure to support for the coal industry, North Dakota made positive strides in the recently concluded legislative session, Gov. Doug Burgum said Friday. “Almost everything that we wanted to accomplish was accomplished,” said Burgum, who along with Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford spoke to The Minot...
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota pastureland rents, values creep upward

Pastureland values and rents in North Dakota have crept up from last year, according to North Dakota State University Extension. Statewide average pastureland rental rates have increased 3%, from $17.40 per acre in 2020 to $17.90 per acre this year. Pastureland values have increased just under 2%, from $817 per acre last year to nearly $833 per acre now, according to data compiled from the North Dakota Department of Trust Lands annual survey.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Legislators list policy highlights of 2021 session

The 2021 Legislature addressed a number of policy issues that Minot’s Republican legislators say will steer the state in a good direction. Sen. Randy Burckhard listed some positive changes for families of military personnel. Those changes provide free college tuition to dependents of military personnel who die or are disabled in line of duty, allow military spouses to claim unemployment benefits when they lose employment due to a military transfer and give occupational licensing boards more flexibility during an emergency to license practitioners coming from other states.
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Indian Education Program in Fargo and West Fargo Schools

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A bill that requires all North Dakota schools to teach Native American history, culture, and treaty rights recently passed the North Dakota state senate. “I think it’s a very good step in the right direction for the state of North Dakota for the tribal and state...
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Bush Foundation grant awarded to expand journalism in Indian Country

MINOT, N.D. - A MHA tribal member was recently awarded a $100,000 grant to expand indigenous journalism in Indian Country. Jodi Rave Spotted Bear said she first applied for the grant years ago when she founded the Indigenous Media Freedom Alliance. She applied again last September and said this August...
KNOX News Radio

Regulator sees further uptick in ND oil

North Dakota’s top oil regulator says the state’s crude production grew in March and should keep rising throughout the summer, following a lackluster start to the years. Figures released Friday show that the state’s daily oil output increased 2% to 1.108 million barrels per day in March. State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms attributes the uptick to oil companies bringing more wells online that had already been drilled but not yet fracked, which is a necessary step before a well starts producing oil. The Bismarck Tribune reports that at the height of the COVID pandemic, just one crew was working to bring newly drilled wells online. Now there are nine.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

City of Minot violates open records law

The City of Minot violated North Dakota’s open records law when it denied a request for interview notes created in the investigation of a former city manager, according to an Attorney General’s opinion. Last Oct. 15, the City of Minot had received a request from resident Leif Snyder for recordings,...
Grand Forks Herald

Letter: A decay in North Dakota higher education?

I grew up in North Dakota and graduated from one of the state’s universities obtaining a quality, transformative education that subsequently put me in good stead during my career in high tech. That quality higher education is now jeopardized by legislative action that unduly restricts educators’ independence. Pulling up stakes is not easy, so it may be that few current faculty members leave. However, for prospective future faculty a decision to avoid a state that’s developing a reputation for a restrictive teaching environment will be quite easy.