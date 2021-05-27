Cancel
Minnesotans Soon Able To Smoke Medical Marijuana

By Kelly Cordes
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you thought the day would never come that Minnesotans would be able to purchase smokable medical Marijuana, you are in for a surprise. The law won't go into effect until around March of 2022, but has now been legalized in the state of Minnesota. Now just to be clear; I'm not saying that they legalized smoking pot in Minnesota; I said they have legalized smoking medical marijuana for people who really need it; who have medical conditions that require pain management.

minnesotasnewcountry.com
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota.

