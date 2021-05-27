Minnesotans Soon Able To Smoke Medical Marijuana

In Mississippi, like most states, the legislature makes the law. The people (citizens) make law only in the sense that the people elect the state representatives and state senators who make the law. There is one exception — the constitutional amendment ballot initiative process under which citizens can propose a new law in the form of a constitutional amendment. That proposed amendment is put on the election ballot, and, if enough voters approve the proposed constitutional amendment, that amendment becomes law. The ballot initiative process is the only way for the people to directly make a law — a way to go above the legislature’s head and make a law whether the legislature likes that law or not. The new law that allowed medical marijuana was one of these types of citizen-proposed and adopted laws, a law directly proposed and approved by the people without the legislature voting on it. Despite overwhelming approval, the Mississippi medical marijuana “citizens’ law” was struck down last week by six members of the Mississippi Supreme Court.