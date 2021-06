Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It's only a matter of time before the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or the Sonyverse, for that matter) introduces us to the live-action version of Miles Morales and there's been a lot of talk within the Marvel fandom as to which actor should get the honor of playing the alternate version of Spider-Man. As it stands, the character is set to return and headline Sony's Into the Spider-Verse sequel but according to a number of rumors, Morales could also play a role in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home which deals with the multiverse.