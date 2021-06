Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to end the season on a high when Manchester United meet Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League Final in Poland on Wednesday, 26th May. The former Red Devils striker is looking to seal his first trophy as Man United manager, but it won't be easy. Attendance will be limited to 9000 fans. Make sure you know how to watch a UEFA Europa League Final live stream in 4K or for free, wherever you are in the world.