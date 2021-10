Want to save the planet? Buckle up. The era of the small fix has gone: now, every day brings a demand for radical behaviour change. Diesel is already verboten, flying positively immoral. Days ago you learnt you must rip out your gas boiler and somehow clad your Victorian semi in insulation; today, it is the Christmas turkey on the line. And the lamb come Easter. And in fact all the meat you pop in your mouth. Because researchers advising the Government, it has emerged, would rather you didn’t – for the sake of the planet. First no heat, now no meat. Welcome to the fun-packed future.

U.K. ・ 11 HOURS AGO