Royal Caribbean has changed course on its requirement that passengers be fully COVID-19 vaccinated to sail aboard its cruises. In announcing that six of its ships will begin sailing from major U.S. cruise ports in Florida and Texas starting July 2nd, the company stated that all crew members will be fully vaccinated but “guests are strongly recommended to set sail fully vaccinated if they are eligible. Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols, which will be announced at a later date.”