Kaprizov looking for strong start to Game 6 with help from home crowd

No one can accuse this Minnesota Wild team of being slow starters. Outscoring the Vegas Golden Knights by a combined 5-2 in the first frame; it’s one of the lone things the Wild have done very well in the series. Correcting the things they’ve been doing poorly seems like it would be a path to greater success. But if you ask star rookie forward Kirill Kaprizov, their strength as a team is key to winning Game 6 of their series against the Golden Knights.