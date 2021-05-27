Cancel
NHL

Kaprizov looking for strong start to Game 6 with help from home crowd

By Hockey Wilderness
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one can accuse this Minnesota Wild team of being slow starters. Outscoring the Vegas Golden Knights by a combined 5-2 in the first frame; it’s one of the lone things the Wild have done very well in the series. Correcting the things they’ve been doing poorly seems like it would be a path to greater success. But if you ask star rookie forward Kirill Kaprizov, their strength as a team is key to winning Game 6 of their series against the Golden Knights.

