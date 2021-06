The cryptocurrency market might potentially be amidst another weekend correction. In a previous article, we analyzed whether there is an actual correlation between market dumps and the weekends. Multiple assets are shaky on the charts at the moment, and that includes the likes of Ethereum, Cardano, Dogecoin, among others. Keeping the notion of recovery in mind, we tried to identify a potential buy-range for these altcoins in order to maximize profits out of the dire situation at hand.