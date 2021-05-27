Cancel
Video Games

RPG Trilogy ‘LiEat’ Available Now on Switch With New Illustrations

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayism has launched the Miwashiba-developed RPG LiEat on Nintendo Switch in the west. Miwashiba says, “The title is a combination of Lie and Eat. It’s a game where you expose lies by making them take form and then beating them up. I’ve always been a fan of heartwarming stories, and when creating this game, the concept I had in mind was a picture book. As a player, I think you will get the most enjoyment out of it if you imagine you are reading a picture book and watching over the protagonists on their journey. The combat in the game is not too challenging, so even if RPGs aren’t your cup of tea, you should be able to play through it comfortably. I drew up a brand new title screen and made some tweaks to the design so even those of you who have already played it might enjoy another playthrough!”

