Vested names Jo Field director of its London office. Field comes to Vested from M&G plc, where she was a creative marketing strategy lead, heading up an effort to align the company’s product offering with its promise to be carbon neutral by 2030. She was previously PR manager at Prudential UK, where she set up its social media business. In her new post, Field is tasked with expanding Vested’s digital and social capabilities. “Her experience, particularly in creative digital marketing, makes her a valuable addition to our effort to deliver results for our clients," said Vested UK chief executive officer Elspeth Rothwell.