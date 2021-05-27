Cancel
Minot, ND

Minot Municipal Court

Minot Daily News
 13 days ago

Drove while intoxicated or intoxicated while in actual physical control of a motor vehicle, second offense (Class B misdemeanor) – Samantha Jo Anderson, 37, Surrey, 10 days, defendant can serve nine days via home confinement and one day in the Ward County Jail and is to report there on June 12, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation, attend victim impact panel, participate in 24/7 Sobriety Program, $1,500 fines/fees, $25 administrative fees – Crisis Center payments.

www.minotdailynews.com
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

NDDOT provides grants for alternative transportation

MINOT, N.D. – A North Dakota Department of Transportation program is working to promote public health and safety with federal funding. The Transportation Alternative funding program supports things like school routes in Minot, walking trails in Bismarck, or a West Fargo bike path. “They’re all good projects, I’m looking forward...
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Public Works Week in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Next week is public works week in Minot. It offers a chance to recognize the people that maintain our city. An open house of the public works building will be held on May 20 from 2-7 p.m. It will give the public a chance to see the...
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Indian Education Program in Fargo and West Fargo Schools

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A bill that requires all North Dakota schools to teach Native American history, culture, and treaty rights recently passed the North Dakota state senate. “I think it’s a very good step in the right direction for the state of North Dakota for the tribal and state...
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Pollinator Gardens coming to Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A group in Minot is working to set up pollinator gardens in some of the new greenspace around the flood protection project. Minot’s work acquiring properties and building flood walls is leaving some space open that can’t be built on. Volunteers are looking to plant habitats there for struggling pollinators like the monarch butterfly.
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Week 2 of the Minot Police Department’s Citizens Academy

MINOT, N.D. – A group of Minot citizens got the chance to learn about the SWAT and Special Operations teams in the second week of the Minot Police Department’s Citizens Academy. During the second week of the Citizens Academy, the class learned how SWAT teams can enter a potentially dangerous...
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Tyquan Graham, Minot, charged with delivery of fentanyl to juvenile who overdosed

Tyquan Markeez Graham, 22, Minot, is charged in district court in Minot with Class B felony delivery of fentanyl to a juvenile who later overdosed on April 29. He is also charged with Class C felony possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C felony felon in possession of a firearm, and Class A misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV depressant. Graham was scheduled to make an in initial appearance on the charges on Wednesday before Judge Stacy Louser.
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

AG: Minot violated law by withholding City Manager investigation records

MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot violated the law by denying a records request from a citizen of an outside counsel investigation into the conduct of now-former City Manager Tom Barry, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem ruled Thursday. According to the opinion, In October a citizen requested investigative records of...
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

North Prairie meeting gets interesting

My wife and I went to the North Prairie Regional Water District (NPRWD) annual meeting on Monday, May 10th, expecting the normal somewhat boring but informative nature of these meetings. We were in for quite a surprise though. The meeting started out as normal, a pretty good meal, the presentation...
Grand Forks County, NDKNOX News Radio

COVID-19 active cases continue to fall in ND

North Dakota health officials have reported 85 new coronavirus cases statewide. Active cases fell slightly to 768. The active cases have trended downward in recent weeks, hovering around 800 the past few days. More than 1,000 cases were generally active in April at any given point in time. The state’s coronavirus death toll held steady at1,504. Thirty-four people are hospitalized in North Dakota due to COVID-19. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have fallen considerably since they peaked at 332 in mid-November. There were two new positive cases in Grand Forks County. Nearly 44% of residents are fully vaccinated. Vaccinations statewide have slowed considerably in recent weeks.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

City of Minot violates open records law

The City of Minot violated North Dakota’s open records law when it denied a request for interview notes created in the investigation of a former city manager, according to an Attorney General’s opinion. Last Oct. 15, the City of Minot had received a request from resident Leif Snyder for recordings,...
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Pro-life workshop set for June 9

A free Life Defenders apologetics workshop with Mike Spencer, founder and president of Project LifeVoice, will be held June 9 at Minot’s Moose Lodge. Attendees will learn how to communicate the pro-life message intelligently and graciously. The event begins with a light supper at 6 p.m., followed by the workshop from 6:30-8:30 p.m. A free will offering will be accepted.
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Minot Police, Fire to face off on the ice for a good cause

MINOT, N.D. – The third annual Guns ‘N’ Hoses hockey game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. All proceeds from the benefit showdown between the Minot Police and Fire Departments will go towards Harris Olafson’s medical expenses after he was injured in a grain bin accident. Minot fireman Mike...
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Minot VFW Post 753 to observe 100th anniversary

One hundred years ago on May 22, 1921, the Minot Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 753 was organized with 43 charter members. The post is the oldest VFW post in North Dakota. On Saturday, May 22, the post will observe its centennial with an open house from noon to 4 p.m. at the VFW Club at 1100 31st St. SE in Minot. There will be a presentation at 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Public Works has a great impact on our daily lives

Public Works is by far the largest department at the City of Minot, encompassing a wide swath of everyday life in our community; many of the services provided by Public Works are often taken for granted, as they have simply become engrained in our daily routines. But we need to...
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Minot community activists organize 2021 Juneteenth celebration

MINOT,N.D. – The Minot African American Heritage Council recently announced plans for their Juneteenth Block Party. Juneteenth is the day commemorating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. The event will be held on June 19, at 20th Avenue SE in the old Kmart parking...