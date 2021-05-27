Minot Municipal Court
Drove while intoxicated or intoxicated while in actual physical control of a motor vehicle, second offense (Class B misdemeanor) – Samantha Jo Anderson, 37, Surrey, 10 days, defendant can serve nine days via home confinement and one day in the Ward County Jail and is to report there on June 12, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation, attend victim impact panel, participate in 24/7 Sobriety Program, $1,500 fines/fees, $25 administrative fees – Crisis Center payments.