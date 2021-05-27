Cancel
Strawberry Balsamic Flatbread

By Amy
bellyfull.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy. This simple flatbread recipe is speckled with fresh summer fruit, herbs, cheese, and a balsamic glaze. It’s so easy to make and loaded with flavor. Serve it as an appetizer at your next casual brunch or luncheon!. We enjoy this...

bellyfull.net
