Strawberry Balsamic Flatbread

You’ve probably seen and maybe even made baked feta pasta, a recipe-turned-phenomenon dreamed up by food blogger and artist Jenni Häyrinen in 2019. This is baked feta, yes, but there’s no pasta or tomatoes. Instead, we’re turning to one of spring’s shiniest gems: strawberries. In the oven, these shrink in size and grow in flavor, becoming jammy and intense. Those fruity juices, plus olive oil and honey, yield a ruby syrup perfect for spooning over molten cheese. Go easy with the salt, since the feta itself is salty as can be. But be brave with the black pepper—floral and kicky, it’s a wonderful match for spring fruit. My favorite way to serve this is with crusty bread or crispy crackers. But let your imagination lead the way. Pair with grilled chicken, pan-fried pork chops, or seared duck. Or use as a salad topper for arugula or radicchio. It’s hard to go wrong here. —Emma Laperruque.