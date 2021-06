In honor of the action film Nobody now being available in your home, we have an exclusive look behind the scenes of how one of the deadlier scenes in the film came together, which features a group of unwanted visitors confronting Bob Odenkirk's Hutch. The glimpse behind the scenes shows off how director Ilya Naishuller put in a lot of work ahead of time to precisely craft how the sequence would unfold using pre-visualization, but also how he was open to improvising in the moment. Check out the clip above and watch Nobody on Digital HD now before it hits Blu-ray and DVD on June 22nd.