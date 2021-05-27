TV tonight: ‘Friends: The Reunion’ gets the gang back together again

Friends: the Reunion. Available now on HBO Max. The Amusement Park. Available June 8 on Shudder. With the annual summer plague of stupefyingly moronic reality shows and indecipherable Canadian science fiction not yet upon us, television this week turns to archeology to entertain us, and does surprisingly well. No, not an all-Mummy weekend, but an excavation of the entertainment past: a Friends reunion and a lost George Romero movie. As is usually the case when you go digging into tombs, the results are fairly incomprehensible unless you have some context, but if you do, oh my.