TV tonight: ‘Friends: The Reunion’ gets the gang back together again

By Chuck Barney
Mercury News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Friends: The Reunion” (HBO Max): We’re expecting lots of laughs — and probably a few tears — as the long-awaited reunion special finally happens. Series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reunite on the sitcom’s iconic Warner Bros. set. James Corden leads a Q&A session with the cast and plenty of surprise special guests show up to reflect on the cultural phenomenon that was the 10-year sitcom.

