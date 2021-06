A Conewango woman was arrested Friday on multiple charges following investigations into complaints filed in April of suspected welfare fraud. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 37-year-old Tiffany Doctor was charged with felony counts of 3rd-degree grand larceny and 3rd-degree welfare fraud because she allegedly failed to report income from her job and also received unemployment benefits. Doctor was also charged with two felony counts of 1st-degree offering a false instrument for filing, one felony count of 2nd-degree forgery, and a misdemeanor count of misuse of food stamps due to living outside of Cattaraugus County while collecting benefits. Doctor was taken into custody without incident at the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services. She was released with an appearance ticket and is due in Olean City Court in July.