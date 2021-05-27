Cancel
Fishing for Free June 5-6

 5 days ago

North Dakota’s free fishing weekend is June 5-6, and residents can fish any body of water in the state without a license. “This is a great opportunity to give fishing a try or to invite someone new with you on the water for their first time,” said Cayla Bendel, North Dakota Game and Fish Department R3 coordinator.

