WebKit Flaw Crashes Safari, Could Lead to Further Exploits

Apple’s Safari browser is getting a massive makeover this year on Mac, iPhone and iPad. Here are six of the best new features coming to the web browser in 2021. Google Chrome is still the planet’s dominant browser, with only the built-in Safari on Apple devices offering any resistance. However, whether it’s new design features, some catching-up on others and some massive privacy boosts, Apple is sure to tempt web users back to the trusty compass icon when iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey arrive later in 2021.