As The Stand miniseries unfolded across nine episodes from the end of last year into the early weeks of 2021, one thing became very clear: Alexander Skarsgard is a tremendous Randall Flagg. Much like how his brother, Bill Skarsgard, perfectly embodied Pennywise The Dancing Clown in Andy Muschietti’s IT, the actor brought the powerful antagonist to life with the precise palpable charisma and disturbing sense of danger that the character possesses in Stephen King’s novels. Unfortunately his final scene in the miniseries is the last we’ll see of Skarsgard in the role for now, as the Paramount+ exclusive was always designed to be a limited affair – but that doesn’t mean that the showrunner isn’t still holding out hope that we could see him come back someday.