NHL Central Scouting: 101st (amongst NA skaters) Baracchini’s Top 100 Rankings for March (THW): Not Ranked. Olivier Nadeau is not a top-10 pick. He is, however, a player that every NHL team would love to have on their roster. Although not high on draft boards, he can be a special player who excels at everything on the ice but is not elite at any one thing. What’s noticeable when he plays is that he can do so much without doing much of anything. He has everything needed to be a top-tier player in the NHL. The question is, where does he end up on draft night?