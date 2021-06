Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend. A Trip to the Moon (1902): Here it is, that iconic silent film you’ve seen images from. It’s only 13 minutes long, but cinema pioneer George Méliès packs in a lot of action in that time. Astronomers agree to fire a hollow projectile out of a large cannon (how else would you get to the moon?) filled with their colleagues. Crashing into the moon’s face doesn’t seem to harm any of the passengers, who soon fall afoul of some hostile moon people. It’s silly but gorgeous, and impossible to resist.