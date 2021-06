Memorial Day and Major League Baseball have shared a connection for a long time, both as a checkpoint during the regular season as well as a day to commemorate and respect the nature of the holiday. The former is less applicable to DFS players, where we aren’t interested in how a team has performed in the standings to date — we only care about what is expected to happen in a single, specific slate of games. That’s where the latter comes into play. Memorial Day is treated like a weekend in terms of scheduling, and we have our main slate for Monday in the afternoon.