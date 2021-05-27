Scientists are figuring out if we will need another coronavirus shot - and which one

Rare blood clot cases that are linked to AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID19 vaccines have been a huge matter of concern for health experts. However, scientists have been able to find out what might be the reason behind the issue. Experts from Germany have been studying the effects of these vaccines on people and rare blood clot cases for a long time. They have said that vaccines that deliver adenovirus vector into the body can lead bits of coronavirus proteins to enter the nucleus and break up in some people. Adenovirus vectors are cold viruses that are used to insert the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus into the nucleus of the cell, said the experts. They have said that later, the fragments of the virus can enter into the bloodstream and lead to blood clotting. The authors of the report have said that some rare clusters in the bloodstream can turn severe if the blood clots start affecting vital organs in the body. As per the new study, the fragments of coronavirus that are delivered in the nucleus instead of the fluid around it start acting as a protein factory. The life cycle of adenovirus also includes the infection of cells, entry of the adenovirus vectors into the nucleus, and ensuing gene transcription by the host transcription mechanism. Here comes the problem, as the viral piece of DNA cannot be transcripted inside of the nucleus. The study has not been peer-reviewed yet.