Scientists are figuring out if we will need another coronavirus shot - and which one

By Carolyn Y. Johnson
SFGate
 28 days ago

U.S. scientists are expanding efforts to evaluate when fully vaccinated people will need booster shots - and, if so, whether people can switch brands - in the latest chapter of the global quest to stop the pandemic. For people eager to put the health crisis behind them, the relief of...

www.sfgate.com
#Nature#Niaid#Johnson Johnson
Related
Worldthurrockgazette.co.uk

Thurrock Delta variant coronavirus figures revealed

Further confirmed cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus have been recorded in Thurrock over the last week, new figures reveal. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Covid-19 mutation that originated in India now makes up 91% of new cases in the UK, with evidence suggesting it may be more dangerous than the Alpha – formerly known as the Kent – variation.
Sciencemarket.us

Scientists Find Out Why AstraZeneca And Johnson & Johnson COVID19 Shots Might Be Causing Blood Clots

Rare blood clot cases that are linked to AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID19 vaccines have been a huge matter of concern for health experts. However, scientists have been able to find out what might be the reason behind the issue. Experts from Germany have been studying the effects of these vaccines on people and rare blood clot cases for a long time. They have said that vaccines that deliver adenovirus vector into the body can lead bits of coronavirus proteins to enter the nucleus and break up in some people. Adenovirus vectors are cold viruses that are used to insert the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus into the nucleus of the cell, said the experts. They have said that later, the fragments of the virus can enter into the bloodstream and lead to blood clotting. The authors of the report have said that some rare clusters in the bloodstream can turn severe if the blood clots start affecting vital organs in the body. As per the new study, the fragments of coronavirus that are delivered in the nucleus instead of the fluid around it start acting as a protein factory. The life cycle of adenovirus also includes the infection of cells, entry of the adenovirus vectors into the nucleus, and ensuing gene transcription by the host transcription mechanism. Here comes the problem, as the viral piece of DNA cannot be transcripted inside of the nucleus. The study has not been peer-reviewed yet.
Public Healthwopular.com

Don't Count On Needing A Covid Booster Shot, Who Scientist Says - Bloomberg

Don't Count on Needing a Covid Booster Shot, WHO Scientist Says BloombergView Full Coverage on Google News. Don’t Count on Needing a Covid Booster Shot, WHO Scientist Says. As some governments and pharmaceutical officials prepare for Covid booster shots targeting more-infectious virus variants, health authorities say it’s too early to tell if they will be required.
Sciencedevex.com

To fight COVID-19 we need data, says WHO's chief scientist

Only 4 out of 10 deaths worldwide are reported — and that can have a critical consequence on the response to the pandemic, said Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization. Designating COVID-19 deaths as such has been a challenge, and the absence of data on deaths exacerbates the problem.
Public Healthhealio.com

CDC: Benefits of COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccines outweigh myocarditis risks

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday agreed with CDC staff recommendations that myocarditis risks in young people associated with messenger RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines did not outweigh the vaccines’ benefits. However, panel members agreed that the risks should be disclosed to patients, and an FDA official said the...
Cancerthemountvernongrapevine.com

NIH Study Suggests COVID-19 prevalence Far Exceeded Early Pandemic Cases

Researchers estimate nearly 17 million undiagnosed cases in the U.S. by mid-July 2020. In a new study, National Institutes of Health researchers report that the prevalence of COVID-19 in the United States during spring and summer of 2020 far exceeded the known number of cases and that infection affected the country unevenly. For every diagnosed COVID-19 case in this time frame, the researchers estimate that there were 4.8 undiagnosed cases, representing an additional 16.8 million cases by July alone. The team’s analysis of blood samples from people who did not have a previously diagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infection, along with socioeconomic, health, and demographic data, offers insight into the undetected spread of the virus and subgroup vulnerability to undiagnosed infection.
PharmaceuticalsDaily Freeman

Letter: We need ethically created coronavirus vaccine

I find it disconcerting that no one is talking about the ethics, or lack thereof, involved in the creation of the COVID-19 vaccines. How many products do we consume, every day, that assure us they are "ethically sourced" and "cruelty free"? But what of the COVID vaccines? They have been tested using cell lines derived from "tissue" (actually cells from livers) which came from aborted babies. This is a fact that nobody disputes, although many articles try to obfuscate it.
Public Healthstudyfinds.org

COVID-19 patients only need one vaccine dose, but everyone may need future booster shots

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Already had COVID-19? Researchers at UCLA have a bit of good news after your ordeal. A new study shows patients who recover from a coronavirus infection only need one vaccine dose to achieve full protection during the pandemic. Unfortunately, the results also show this immunity to COVID may not last forever and everyone may need booster shots in the future.
Medical ScienceFierceBiotech

NIH antibody study uncovers millions of hidden, uncounted COVID-19 cases

During the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic when diagnostic tests were scarce, the spread of the coronavirus reached far further than initially known—with the official count potentially missing the mark by millions to tens of millions of cases, according to a new antibody study conducted by the National Institutes of Health.
PharmaceuticalsUS News and World Report

NIH Begins Clinical Trial Testing COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnant Women

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Wednesday it had begun a study to evaluate the immune responses generated by COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant or postpartum women. Pregnant women are at higher risk of complications including premature birth, high blood pressure with organ failure risk, need...
Pharmaceuticalssciencenewsforstudents.org

Will we all need COVID-19 booster shots?

Over the past six months, a massive campaign has revved up to get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of people across the globe. Doctors initially rolled out the immunizations to older people and those with underlying health problems. Now, as teens roll up their sleeves — and younger kids prepare to do so — some have started asking a big question: Will we all need booster vaccines?
Medical & Biotechbeckershospitalreview.com

9 updates on drugs being tested to treat COVID-19

As Gilead's remdesivir remains the only fully approved drug to treat COVID-19, researchers are testing many others, both new and repurposed, against the virus. Here are nine updates on some of the drugs being tested, reported since the beginning of June:. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology's COVID-19 antibody drug, sotrovimab, resulted...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Authorizes Drug For Treatment Of COVID-19

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the drug Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of hospitalized adults and pediatric patients (2 years of age and older) who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). Actemra is not authorized for use in outpatients with COVID-19.
HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

What are the side effects of the Pfizer vaccine? An expert explains

As of Tuesday this week, all Australian adults aged 40-49 are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Some states and territories had already opened up their rollout to under 50s, including Victoria, which invited 40-49-year-olds to come forward from late May in light of the current outbreak. In the Northern Territory, everyone aged over 16 is now eligible, while in Western Australia adults over 30 will be eligible from Thursday.