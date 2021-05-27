Cancel
Wild 3, Golden Knights 0: Minnesota forces game 7 with strong third period

By Hockey Wilderness
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter ekeing out a Game 5 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday to avoid elimination, the Minnesota Wild needed a decisive effort to show the hockey world that this series wasn’t over. And after a tight, defensive first two periods, the Wild did everything they had to do, breaking open the scoring floodgates and running away in the third period of Game 6 to a 3-0 victory at Xcel Energy Center, forcing a decisive Game 7 on Friday night. Ryan Hartman’s third period goal from Kevin Fiala would be the only scoring the Wild would need, as Cam Talbot had another terrific outing with 23 saves in the shutout.

