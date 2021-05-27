Venture Global Launches Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project

Part of the climate challenge isn’t just the transition to things like renewable energy and electric cars—it’s also about dealing with the oversupply of CO2 that’s already in the Earth’s atmosphere. By the middle of the century, by one estimate, the world may need to be pulling 10 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year to be able to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement. By the end of the century, that number could double to 20 billion tons per year.