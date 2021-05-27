Cancel
New York City, NY

'Get Orange Jump Suit Ready!' Rape Accuser From Hudson Valley Says Of Trump

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNZf3_0aDIIUZu00
E. Jean Carroll Photo Credit: Twitter/@ejeancarroll

The woman who has accused Donald Trump of rape took to his famous form of social media to troll the former president about the civil and criminal lawsuits that are pending against him.

Hudson Valley residentE. Jean Carroll, of Orange County, took to Twitter this week to taunt Trump with a series of tweets he will never have the chance to respond to after being banned from the social media platform.

With pressure mounting on Trump amid multiple investigations into his business dealings and news that New York City's district attorney has convened a special grand jury into his probe of the Trump Organization, Carroll took the chance to pile on with a series of tweets while quoting stories regarding the much-maligned former president.

“GET THE ORANGE JUMPSUIT READY!!!” she posted on Tuesday, May 26 with a link to an article from The Hill about Trump. “Trump’s DNA will be easier to get when he’s at Rikers,” she later added, with a link to a Washington Post story the investigation of Trump.

Carroll is currently suing Trump for allegedly defaming her after she came forward to accuse him of sexually assaulting her in a department store dressing room more than two decades ago.

The grand jury could consider whether to indict Trump in a wide-ranging criminal probe of his business practices.

Carroll, now age 77, alleged in a New York Magazine column that Trump was among her most “Hideous Men,” alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the former president.

Carroll is best known for her "Ask E. Jean" column, which had been featured in Elle magazine since 1993 until recently.

In her New York Magazine cover story, Carroll details the alleged sexual assault that she said happened in the mid-1990s when Trump was married to Marla Maples in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman. Carroll at the time was the 16th woman to accuse the President of sexual misconduct.

Carroll says she was 52, or about two years older than Trump, when the alleged assault occurred in Manhattan.

Other accusers include a former model who claims Trump sexually assaulted her at the 1997 US Open tennis tournament; a former Miss Universe pageant contestant who said Trump groped her in 2006; and a reporter who alleges Trump forcibly kissed her without her consent in 2005 at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

