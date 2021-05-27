SOWELA accepting "TOPS Tech Award" scholarships for Louisiana students interested in technical degree fields
SOWELA is accepting TOPS Tech Awards scholarships for Louisiana students interested in pursuing a degree in any of SOWELA’s technical programs. Currently, the TOPS Tech Award is offered to qualified high school graduates and provides up to two years of skill or occupational training to be pursued at an accredited Louisiana postsecondary institution that offers a vocational or technical education certificate or diploma. TOPS Tech Awards are available at all three SOWELA campuses in Lake Charles, Jennings and Oakdale.www.beauregarddailynews.net