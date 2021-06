Oracle has made good on its promise to fire up an Arm-powered cloud by revealing it will offer Ampere's 80-core Altra processors for one US cent per hour per core. Big Red will offer a single instance type – the A1 – but will offer it as virtual machines scaling up to 80 CPU cores or bare-metal instances running 160 cores. The silicon can be cranked to 3GHz. RAM will cost 0.0015 per GB per hour. VMs can use between one and 64GB of RAM, while a bare metal box can scale to 1TB of memory.