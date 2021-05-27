Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Letter to the editor: Hamas rewarded for starting wars

Missoulian
 28 days ago

Wrong! The world has begun to reward Hamas for their newest war in the Middle East. They give them just what they went fishing for, so a constant war in that region has been assured. When the Gaza Strip runs out of money, they start a war, knowing full well...

missoulian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#War#Jews#Arabic#Kalispell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Middle East
Related
AdvocacyYNET News

'Silent intifada': West Bank is at boiling point

There has been a significant increase in the number of terrorist attacks, clashes, demonstrations and disturbances in the West Bank between Palestinians and security forces since the start of the conflict in Gaza last month. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Close inspection of these incidents shows that this is...
Middle Eastlaconiadailysun.com

Mark Weinreb: Unfortunately, Israel's security requires assuming the worst

In the late 60s and early 70s, when the Arab countries couldn’t "overthrow" the Jewish state militarily, they decided to just "kill Jews." The PLO was established whose initial purpose (similar to Hamas's now) was to kill as many Jews as possible. They kidnapped and killed the entire 1972 Olympic Israeli team. They also hijacked and held the Jewish passengers until they were freed by the Israeli Military during the raid on Entebbe. A Palestinian was even responsible for the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 over his support of Israel.
AdvocacyYNET News

Gaza factions warn Israel delaying relief would reignite violence

Gaza Strip terrorist groups launched a warning to Israel on Tuesday, saying that if Jerusalem stalls in providing humanitarian relief to the seaside territory, they will have to resort to violence. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. At the end of a meeting at the office of Hamas leader Yahya...
Congress & CourtsAntiwar.com

Conflicts of Interest: Repealing the 2002 Iraq War Authority Won’t End the War on Terror

On COI #125, Kyle Anzalone and Will Porter explain recent efforts in Congress to repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF), which gave legal authority for the US invasion of Iraq. Kyle argues that while the 2002 authorization has been invoked a few times since the invasion, it’s really the 2001 AUMF that’s allowed the War on Terror to continue. Far less attention has been paid to the broader 2001 authorities, however.
Advocacytucsonpost.com

Hamas-UN talks over Gaza's humanitarian situation have 'failed'

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar says talks with the UN over the situation in Gaza have failed. He accused Israel of blackmailing Palestinians. Hamas and Israel agreed to a ceasefire on 21 May. Hamas' talks with the United Nations over the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip have failed, the group's...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

PA Choking Har Gilo with Illegal Gush Etzion Road

Last week, the Regavim Movement submitted a second urgent alert to Minister of Defense Beni Gantz and to the Civil Administration, demanding immediate enforcement action against a strategic Palestinian Authority project in Gush Etzion – a road connecting the Palestinian Authority villages Batir and Husan. The road skirts the Jewish...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hamas Leader in Gaza Demands Immediate Transfer of Qatari Cash

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar raised demands for the immediate transfer of Qatari cash to the Gaza Strip, threatening an escalation if that failed to happen, Kan news reported on Monday evening. Sinwar reportedly made the comments during a meeting on Monday with the U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland...
Pepper Pike, OHCleveland Jewish News

Palestinian political analyst to speak at B’nai Jeshurun

Bassem Eid, a Palestinian Jerusalem-based political analyst, human rights advocate and Israeli-Palestinian conflict commentator, will inform Clevelanders on ways they can help Israel and the Palestinians find lasting peace during a lecture series at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike June 25 to June 27. A part of B’nai Jeshurun’s...
Middle Eastwaterfordwhispersnews.com

Tearful Netanyahu Hands Over Keys To Palestinian Demolition Equipment

OUSTED Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu has relinquished control of his fleet of heavy construction equipment to the country’s new prime minister-elect Naftali Bennett, urging him to ‘take good care’ of the machines he used to demolish Palestinian homes during his 12-year reign. “Mind the JCB, she sticks a bit in...
Middle Eastheritagefl.com

The Palestinian culture of violence

(JNS) — Regular readers of my column know that I like to bring some historical perspective to current affairs that is missing from most reporting and analysis. I happened upon some interesting tidbits that may help us understand the recent fighting between Israel and Palestinian terrorists in Gaza, and the real reason peace is unlikely, if not impossible.
Middle EastJewish Ledger

Poll: Majority of Palestinians support Hamas, not Palestinian Authority

(JNS) Palestinian attitudes have undergone a “paradigm shift” in favor of Hamas, according to a new study. The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that 53 percent of Palestinians now agree with the statement “Hamas is most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” versus only 14 percent who say the same of Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. The poll was conducted in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip between June 9-12. Sample size was 1,200 adults interviewed face-to-face in 120 random locations. The margin of error was given as 3 percent. The study also found the “overwhelming majority of Palestinians” (77 percent) believe that Hamas won the recent conflict with Israel. Eighteen percent said neither side won and two percent said both won. Only one percent believed Israel had emerged the victor. The vast majority, 94 percent, said they were proud of the Gaza Strip’s performance during the May conflict, with 39 percent explaining they were proud because Gaza had delivered a strike in defense of Jerusalem and exposed the weakness of the Israeli army.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Israeli Forces Arrest 8 Arabs for Lynching Jewish Man in Lod

The Shin Bet security service and the Israel Police have arrested eight Arabs suspected of the murder of Yigal Yehoshua in a lynch last month in the city of Lod, amid countrywide anti-Jewish riots perpetrated by Muslims. Yehoshua, 56, was fatally injured in mid-May after being hit in the head...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

India expresses concern at conflict between Israel, Gaza

New York [US], June 25 (ANI): India on Thursday expressed concern at the potential for renewed violence in East Jerusalem and reaffirmed its strong commitment to the establishment of an independent, viable and democratic State of Palestine. Addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

The war between Israel and Hamas is troubling

The recent war between Israel and Hamas is troubling for both sides: Israel looks like an aggressive, overpowering military force killing at will; Hamas-led Palestinians look like an overwhelmed force fighting enormous odds while being besieged. Facts, though, are difficult to comprehend. As of last week, Hamas co-founder Mahmoud al-Zahar...
Middle Easthonestreporting.com

New Republic Spreads FIVE Lies About Israel in One Sentence

The New Republic used to be a reputable magazine offering commentary on politics, contemporary issues and the arts. Sadly, in recent years the venerable institution has shifted away from responsible fact-based journalism and entered the field of advocacy-driven reporting. A recent article, titled “Why the Unrest in Gaza Might Get...