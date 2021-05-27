Time Out Market New York reopens Thursday with new eateries, entertainment after COVID closure

After a months-long time out, one of Brooklyn’s trendiest food halls is once again welcoming guests.

Time Out Market New York , located in DUMBO, reopens Thursday ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. The hotspot at 55 Water St. — which serves up eats and entertainment curated by staff at Time Out New York — has been closed since December when indoor dining was shut down in New York City for the second time due to COVID-19.

“Time Out Market New York’s award-winning chefs, restaurateurs and cultural luminaries harmonize the heart, creativity and flavor of the city under one roof,” Sumindi Peiris, chief marketing officer for Time Out, said in a statement. “We look to give our guests — who have a higher appreciation for social activities and entertainment — an engaging experience to further their culinary journeys.”

Expect a dozen Big Apple-based eateries in the market when it opens, including four newbies.

The newcomers include Sugar Hill Creamery, serving up ice cream creations inspired by the owners’ Caribbean and Midwestern backgrounds; Fornino, dishing out artisanal pizza; Wayla, offering innovative Thai food; and Tiki Chick, known for little fried chicken or spam sandwiches.

Returning favorites are: Indian eatery Chote Miya; Southern-style comfort food joint Jacob’s Pickles; modern Mexican spot Mexology; plant-based eatery BKLYN Wild; sandwich and slider joint Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors; Tuscan spot Felice Pasta Bar; brunch joint Clinton Street Baking Company; and ramen shop Mr. Taka, which arrives in the summer.

In the coming weeks, more spots will be added to the waterfront food hall that sits between the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan Bridge and offers a view of the Manhattan skyline. Seating options include a fifth-floor rooftop terrace.

Just this weekend, from Thursday to Saturday, Arab/Latin joint The Migrant Kitchen will have a pop-up stand at Time Out Market New York. The Manhattan-based eatery is known for donating a meal to a New Yorker in need for every meal purchased here.

Live music, performances, artwork and a floral installation will also help welcome guests throughout the reopening weekend.

Expect a local beer tasting with Brooklyn Brewery on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., and then on Friday with Kings County Brewers Collective from 4 to 7 pm.

Those there on Thursday between 6 and 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. can catch performance acts like a stilt walker or a sword swallower from Coney Island USA.

DJ Milkyshake, whose name fits the foodie theme here, will get you swaying on Friday from 7 to 10 p.m.; while DJ MoreSoupPlease will be providing music Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.