Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Lunar Programs: Significant Work Remains, Underscoring Challenges to Achieving Moon Landing in 2024

SpaceRef
 14 days ago

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has initiated eight lunar programs since 2017 to help NASA achieve its goal of returning humans to the Moon. NASA plans to conduct this mission, known as Artemis III, in 2024. NASA has made progress by completing some early lunar program development activities including initial contract awards, but an ambitious schedule decreases the likelihood of NASA achieving its goal. For example, NASA's planned pace to develop a Human Landing System, shown below, is months faster than other spaceflight programs, and a lander is inherently more complex because it supports human spaceflight.

www.spaceref.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar Lander#Moon Landing#Gao#Management Systems#Program Management#Information Systems#Nasa Lunar Programs#Gateway#Artemis#The White House#Lunar Mission#Individual Lunar Programs#Lunar Program Status#Nasa Officials#Management Challenges#Human Spaceflight#Mission Requirements#Mission Decision Making#Technical Risks#Objectives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePsychiatric Times

Liftoff! Brain Monitoring Startup Bound for Space

This is a rare opportunity for researchers and entrepreneurs from a variety of fields to conduct experiments in space. Montfort Brain Monitor, or Mon4T, will be one of the 44 Israeli technologies accompanying Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe and 2 associates on their space journey.1. Mon4T’s technology provides remote neurological evaluation...
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

Scientists identify distinctive deep infrasound rumbles of space launches

After their initial blast, space rockets shoot away from the Earth with rumbles in infrasound, soundwaves too low to be heard by human ears that can travel thousands of miles. New research used a system for monitoring nuclear tests to track the infrasound from 1,001 rocket launches. The research identified the distinctive sounds from seven different types of rockets, including the Space Shuttles, Falcon 9 rockets, various Soyuz rockets, the European Space Agency's Ariane 5, Russian Protons and several types of Chinese Long March rockets.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

NASA says lunar dust is a big problem, but it is working on solutions

The Moon is full of dust that, NASA learned during its Apollo missions, is a bigger issue than the dust you may encounter on Earth. Whereas Earth dust is generally eroded into dull, rounded shapes, the tiny dust particles on the lunar surface are sharp and glass-like, making them as damaging to equipment as they are to human lungs. Soon, though, NASA will start testing a solution to the problem.
AstronomyKTNV

NASA releases pictures of Jupiter's largest moon

NASA has released stunning new close-up pictures of Jupiter's largest moon. The pictures of the moon Ganymede were taken by a NASA solar-powered spacecraft. The pictures show details such as craters and what appear to be fault lines. NASA scientists hope to use the images to learn more about the...
Aerospace & Defensetheredstonerocket.com

NASA stacks elements for upper portion of rocket

NASA’s Space Launch System team fully stacked three hardware elements together May 24 at the agency’s Michoud Assembly Facility to form the top of the rocket’s core stage for the Artemis II mission. NASA and core stage prime contractor Boeing connected the forward skirt with the liquid oxygen tank and intertank flight hardware.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Relativity Space reveals fully reusable medium lift launch vehicle Terran R

Relativity Space, leveraging their 3D printing technology, has announced the next step towards supporting multiplanetary spaceflight: a fully reusable, medium lift launch vehicle named Terran R. The company’s second launch vehicle, succeeding the Terran 1 rocket to debut later this year, will have more payload capacity than the partially reusable...
AstronomyBoston Globe

NASA visits the solar system’s biggest moon

Time for your close-up, Ganymede. On Monday, the NASA spacecraft Juno passed within 645 miles of Ganymede, the largest of Jupiter’s 79 known moons and indeed the largest moon in the entire solar system. It was the first up-close examination of Ganymede since an earlier NASA probe, Galileo, passed by in December 2000.
Astronomythekidshouldseethis.com

ESA’s Incredible Adventures of the Hera Asteroid Mission

Can we shove an asteroid? Do we have the technology to knock one off its path through space, deflecting it from a future impact? This is the question that Hera and two CubeSats, Milani and Juventas, are trying to answer. As a part of the European Space Agency‘s asteroid impact...
POTUSPosted by
Daily Mail

Do YOU have what it takes? Applications to become the European Space Agency's next astronaut close next week - with people with 'lower limb deficiencies or short stature' encouraged to sign up for future missions to the MOON

The deadline to become the next European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut closes next week, with the succesful candidate likely to travel to the Moon by 2030. A recruitment drive was launched in February with the goal of training a new generation of astronauts from any member nation of the European Space Agency.
Aerospace & Defensemedicalmarketreport.com

NASA To Send Mobile Robot To Moon To Explore South Pole As Part Of Artemis Program In 2023

NASA is planning to send a rover to Moon. This will be the first mobile robot sent by the US space agency. It said that rover will search for water and other resources on Moon. The rover will be launched as a part of the Artemis program. NASA is aiming to send humans to Moon by 2023. Under the Artemis program, it will launch three spacecraft. The third spacecraft will take two astronauts to Moon. One among them will a female astronaut. This will be the first time when a female astronaut will travel to Moon. NASA said that the rover will aim to search water ice and other resources on and beneath the Moon surface. The agency has named the rover as Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover or VIPER.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

BridgeComm Appoints Retired NASA Astronaut Dr. Sandra Magnus to Advisory Board

BridgeComm, Inc., a leader in optical wireless communications (OWC) solutions and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sandra Magnus to its advisory board. A retired NASA astronaut who is currently the principal of AstroPlanetview, she brings a wealth of industry knowledge to BridgeComm’s rich, diverse and highly experienced advisory board, guiding its growth while identifying and capitalizing on emerging industry trends that will shape the future of OWC.
Aerospace & Defensepasadenanow.com

Caltech’s Cosmic Infrared Background Experiment-2 Takes Its First Flight

The instrument to measure a cosmic infrared glow will take multiple short flights aboard a sounding rocket. The Cosmic Infrared Background Experiment-2 (CIBER-2) took its first flight late on June 6 Pacific Time, soaring into space for a short time aboard a NASA rocket. The experiment is measuring a mysterious glow of infrared light that fills our skies called the cosmic infrared background.
AstronomySlate

Why NASA Is Setting Its Sights on Venus Again After Decades

Elon Musk’s gaudy Tesla tribute to the stars and his company’s proposed Doge-1 mission may be at the center of space exploration’s meme orbit, but Venus is quickly becoming a new center of space exploration’s scientific efforts. Two new projects—who promise to do a lot more than shoot a Roadster into space—are on NASA’s horizon.
AstronomyPosted by
BGR.com

NASA’s Juno orbiter is about to fly by a world that may harbor life

Don't Miss: Today’s top deals: Free Echo Dot, $20 Blink Mini cam, $16 tactical knife, $80 robot vacuum, $5 Instant Pot cookbook, more NASA’s trusty Juno orbiter has been hanging around Jupiter for many years now. Its observations have taught us a lot about the gas giant and its intense storms. It revealed that the storms stretch farther into the planet than previously thought, and Juno is our primary eye in the sky when it comes to observing the swirling vortices that make Jupiter so iconic. But Jupiter isn’t Juno’s only target, and the spacecraft has also spent a great deal...
Aerospace & Defenselongbeachbreeze.com

NASA Focused on Meeting the Challenges of Tomorrow, Achieving Mission Success

It was inspiring to hear new NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson deliver the State of NASA report June 2 on the agency and its work moving forward. This is an exciting time as Sen. Nelson takes the helm. He has a proven history of supporting the work of the agency in all key areas, and I eagerly anticipate the days ahead as he leads the agency to new and greater accomplishments and successes.