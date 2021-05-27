Cancel
Study Outlines Significant Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Childhood Vaccination Rates

By Skylar Kenney, Assistant Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe researchers analyzed immunization records for more than 300,000 Texas children from birth to 24 months. Childhood vaccination rates in Texas showed a sharp decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published in Vaccine. The researchers used data from a statewide immunization registry to determine how immunization rates changed over a 10-year period for children at 4 age milestones: 1 month, 5 months, 16 months, and 24 months. They also analyzed county-level data from 2019 and 2020 to compare rural and urban locations.

