This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hi. I'm Art Caplan. I'm at the Division of Medical Ethics at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine in New York City. Happily, vaccines are in greater and greater supply in the United States. We know they work. We've seen downturns in both death rates and hospitalization rates. The more people are vaccinated, the better things get. Many states now have no deaths reported over the past few days due to higher vaccination rates. A large number of Americans have had at least one vaccine dose. In terms of coverage within the population, we're not quite to herd immunity, but we're making progress and that's good.