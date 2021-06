We all know that you can’t pour from an empty cup. These self-care ideas can help us pamper our bodies while we refill our cups. Physical self-care is one of the many ways that we help refill our cups when they get depleted. However, when it comes to nourishing and pampering our bodies, it can be challenging to do on a tight budget! Spa treatments are expensive, and even products that we buy in the store can add up to a nice amount of money- even with all the frugal shopping tips! It can be hard to balance wanting to take care of yourself and balancing your budget.