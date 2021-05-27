Tua Tagovailoa admits he wasn't comfortable calling plays in his rookie season with Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa experienced plenty of highs and lows in his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins, which come with the territory of being the starting quarterback for a team that performed well above expectations and fought for a playoff berth. The Dolphins weren't afraid to take the kid gloves off Tagovailoa when needed, benching him in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick three times over the final seven weeks of the season in order to compete for a playoff spot.www.cbssports.com