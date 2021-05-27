Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Spanish court sentences members of jihadist cell behind 2017 Barcelona attacks

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago

MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish court on Thursday sentenced three members of a jihadist cell responsible for the 2017 Barcelona attacks that killed 13 people and injured over 100 to jail terms of 53, 46 and eight years.

The charges related to an accidental explosion on the eve of the attack which occurred in Alcanar, southwest of Barcelona, where explosives and gas canisters had been stored, but not to the Barcelona rampage itself.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#2017 Barcelona Attacks#Jihadist#Madrid#Sentenced For Attack#Spanish#Madrid#Court#Jail Terms#Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Violent Crimes
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Violent CrimesLas Vegas Herald

Five dead in suspected jihadist attack in Mali: security official

Four civilians and a police officer were killed Sunday by suspected jihadists in southern Mali, a region that has previously been mostly spared from the country's Islamist unrest, a security official said. The unidentified men attacked a checkpoint near the town of Bougouni, around 100 kilometres from Mali's borders with...
MinoritiesBBC

Barcelona: Homophobic attacks spark outcry

A gay rights group in the Catalonia region of north-eastern Spain has warned of increasing incidents of homophobia following attacks in Barcelona over the weekend. The Observatory Against Homophobia (OCH) said five gay men had been injured in three separate attacks. In the most serious incident, a man needed facial...
WorldInternational Business Times

Court Upholds Life Sentence For 'Butcher Of Bosnia' Mladic

War crimes judges on Tuesday upheld the genocide conviction of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic over the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's worst act of bloodshed since World War II. The UN tribunal in The Hague rejected Mladic's appeal against his 2017 life sentence for genocide, war crimes and...
Fraud Crimescryptonews.com

‘Flood’ of Crypto Scam Cases Hit Spanish Courts

Spanish media outlets are reporting that the country’s courts have been “inundated” with crypto scam-related cases. The most notorious of the bunch is an alleged pyramid scheme originating in Tenerife, centering around a firm named Arbistar 2.0. Police claim that the alleged scam has sucked in as many as 32,000 investors.
Worlddatabreachtoday.com

Cobalt Gang Members Sentenced by Kazakhstan District Court

A district court in Kazakhstan last Wednesday sentenced two unidentified Cobalt, aka Carbanak, gang members to serve eight years in prison on robbery and attempted robbery charges. The gang members likely acted as money mules and may have been involved in the gang’s cashing out operations, Andrey Kolmakov, head of...
Immigrationwibqam.com

Italian police arrest man allegedly involved in Vietnamese truck deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian police said on Saturday they had arrested a Romanian citizen who is the subject of an international arrest warrant from the UK for the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese people who were being smuggled into Britain. Stefan Damian Dragos, 28, allegedly provided the truck which was used...
Economywibqam.com

Santander’s Orcel case could face long delay as hearing postponed

MADRID (Reuters) – A Spanish court on Friday postponed a hearing in the dispute between Santander and Italian banker Andrea Orcel over a withdrawn offer to make him chief executive, potentially spelling a lengthy delay in the long-running case. Santander and Orcel ended up in the Madrid court after Spain’s...
Sex CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Thousands demand a pardon for woman who killed stepfather-turned-husband after he repeatedly raped her from the age of 12 and impregnated her four times - as she goes on trial for murder

Thousands are demanding a pardon for a woman who killed her serial rapist stepfather after years of abuse which began when her first period started. Valérie Bacot, 40, killed her stepfather-turned-husband Daniel Polette on March 13, 2016 after years of horrific abuse. The abuse began when she was 12-years-old and...
Violent CrimesFox News

Evening Edition: Jihadists Attack Village In Africa Killing More Than A Hundred Fifty

Jihadists stormed the village of Solhan, in the Western African nation of Burkina Faso, executing troops of the defense forces and then moved onto killing civilians and burning down their homes. Human rights groups are calling it one of the worst attacks on civilians in years and another example of ISIS and Al Qaida connected militant groups gaining strength in the region. FOX’s Trey Yingst speaks with Yonat Friling, Senior FOX Field Producer, about this and other stories developing around the world.
UEFAchatsports.com

UEFA 'robustly' defend their stance against the 'so-called' Super League after case is referred to the European Court of Justice following complaint by founding members Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus

UEFA has released a statement that they will 'robustly' defend their position against the European Super League, following a complaint that has been filed against both them and FIFA. The European Court of Justice announced on Monday it had received a referral from a court in Madrid concerning a claim...
Public Safetynewagebd.net

Frenchman handed 4 months' jail for slapping Macron

A French court on Thursday sentenced a man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron across the face this week to a prison term of 18 months, 14 of which were suspended. Damien Tarel, a 28-year-old medieval history enthusiast, has been in custody since the assault on Tuesday which a prosecutor at the hearing called ‘absolutely unacceptable’ and ‘an act of deliberate violence’.
Worldthekashmirimages.com

Lashkar militants behind Sopore attack: DGP

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: The Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was behind Saturday’s attack on security forces in Sopore in which two cops and two civilians were killed, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said here. Talking to reporters on the...
ProtestsThe Guardian

The Guardian view on Catalonia’s jailed separatists: time for magnanimity

Madrid’s Plaza de Colón is home to the largest Spanish flag in the world, making it a natural focal point for demonstrations of rightwing patriotic fervour, particularly on matters related to Catalonia. On Sunday, it was packed again. Thousands of protesters made their feelings clear following reports that Spain’s socialist prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, is about to pardon the 12 Catalan politicians who were convicted over their roles in the illegal independence referendum of 2017.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson will finally face trial accused of murdering his wife before marrying his teenage student as he fails in bid to scrap the case over sensational publicity

Former teacher Chris Dawson will face trial for his wife's murder after failing to permanently halt criminal proceedings due to the negative pre-trial publicity. The 72-year-old had argued his chances for a fair trial were irreparably damaged by extensive pre-trial publicity including a podcast. The passage of almost four decades...