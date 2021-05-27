Cancel
Stocks

Tech Stocks To Buy Based on Machine Learning: Returns up to 9.88% in 7 Days

iknowfirst.com
 6 days ago

This Tech Giants Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the best stocks to buy in the Tech Giants sector (see Tech Giants Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals:. Top 10 Tech Giants' stocks for the long position. Top 10...

iknowfirst.com
Markets

Options Forecast Based on Data Mining: Returns up to 48.22% in 7 Days

This forecast is part of the Options Package, as one of I Know First's algorithmic trading tools. The Options Forecast includes Top 10 daily predictions for the best options to buy for a total of 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals:. Top 10 Call Options. Top 10 Put Options.
Stocks

Stock Market Indices Forecast Based on Data Mining: Returns up to 1574.83% in 1 Year

This stock market forecast is part of the World Indices Package, as one of I Know First's quantitative investment solutions. We determine our world indices forecast by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full World Indices Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 indices with bullish and bearish signals:
Stocks

52 Week Low Stocks Based on Big Data Analytics: Returns up to 12.12% in 3 Days

The 52 Week Low Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for stocks currently at their 52-week low price level, offering the best market opportunities based on algo-trading. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to invest in:. 52...
Stocks

Energy Stocks Based on Stock Algorithm: Returns up to 89.56% in 1 Month

The Energy Stocks Package is based on the I Know First algorithm and is designed for investors and analysts who need recommendations for the best performing stocks for the whole Energy Industry. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to buy and sell:
Stocks

Undervalued Stocks Based on AI: Returns up to 71.44% in 1 Month

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Forecast Length: 1 Month (4/29/21 – 5/31/21) In this 1 Month forecast for the Fundamental – Low P/E Stocks Package, there were many high performing trades and the algorithm correctly predicted 8 out 10 trades. The prediction with the highest return was BGFV, at 71.44%. Additional high returns came from NMRK and HNRG, at 18.79% and 13.08% respectively. The package's overall average return was 11.5%, providing investors with a 11.00% premium over the S&P 500's return of 0.5% during the same period.
Stocks

June Is Bad for Tech Stocks

Instead of looking at what traders need to know for the week ahead like I usually do on Tuesday, I want to review something you need to know for this month. It’s the beginning of June, historically one of the six worst months of the year (and the worst for tech stocks specifically but we’ll get to that in a moment).
Stocks

5 Tech Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

With rising inflation, analysts are speculating that a stock market correction may be in the offing in the near term. Should that happen, we think it would be wise to bet on established tech stocks Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), SAP (SAP), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), and STMicroelectronics (STM) at lower valuations. The products and services these companies deliver are essential to the world and, hence, in the event of a broad market swoon, their stocks should rebound and deliver significant returns. Let’s discuss.While most tech stocks soared to unprecedented highs last year driven by investor exuberance, investors have been rotating out of tech stocks this year. This change in sentiment can be attributed to the reopening economy, which is motivating investors to seek undervalued cyclical stocks that have the potential to gain from the economic recovery at the expense of expensive tech stocks. Investors’ pessimism on tech stocks is evident in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 6.5% gains so far this year compared to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 12.4% returns.
Stocks

Best Tech Stocks To Buy In June? 4 Names To Know

Top Tech Stocks To Consider Adding To Your Portfolio Right Now. Tech stocks continue to impress in the stock market today. Despite retreating from an all-time high in February, the tech industry appears to be recovering along with the broader market. Investors seem to have shaken off the market jitters and for good reason. The reason being that we have come to depend on the various tech products and services that are available today. They do help make our lives easier after all. The convenience that technology has provided is undeniable as seen from the latest smartphones to the newest wearables. If anything, the tech industry as a whole has proven its resilience time after time.