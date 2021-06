Set a buy-stop at 39,000 and a take-profit at 41,000. Add a stop-loss at 37,000. Set a sell-stop at 36,400 and a take-profit at 34,000. Add a stop-loss at 39,000. The BTC/USD pair is in a tight range as the consolidation in the cryptocurrencies continues. The pair is trading at 37,373, where it has been trading in the past few weeks. Other cryptocurrencies like Ether and Cardano are also in a tight range, while Dogecoin jumped by more than 20% after Coinbase confirmed it will add it to Coinbase Pro.