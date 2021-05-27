Stock Screener Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 84.27% in 3 Months

Cancel
PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 3 Months (2/26/21 – 5/26/21) The algorithm correctly predicted 8 out 10 of the suggested trades in the Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package for this 3 Months forecast. TMST was the highest-earning trade with a return of 84.27% in 3 Months. FARM and BTU followed with returns of 52.52% and 29.75% for the 3 Months period. The overall average return in this Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks package was 20.43%, providing investors with a 10.86% premium over the S&P 500’s return of 9.57% during the same period.

