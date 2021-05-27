Cancel
Mozambique: On the run from terror

By administration
 12 days ago

Thousands have fled to the island of Quirimba to escape Mozambique's Islamist insurgency.

Violent CrimesBBC

Mozambique Palma attack: 'I had to pay a bribe to flee'

People desperate to flee a town in northern Mozambique following a jihadist attack have had to pay bribes to leave after security forces set up roadblocks, trapping thousands, the BBC has been told. There are growing fears of a humanitarian emergency in the area where aid agencies have not been...
Politicskfgo.com

Portugal hopes for deal on EU military mission to Mozambique by June

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal hopes a proposed European Union military training mission to Mozambique, intended to help the southern African country tackle Islamist insurgents, will be approved by June, Defence Minister Joao Cravinho said on Friday. He told reporters his country was prepared to provide 50% of the mission, but...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Delay in sending regional forces to Mozambique could exact a high price

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is poised to intervene militarily on the side of the Mozambican government to stop the emerging deadly Islamist insurgency in the Cabo Delgado Province, in the north of the country. This comes after the regional body of 16-nation states sent a technical team to...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Regional Bloc Holds off on Military Response to Mozambique Insurgency

MAPUTO (Reuters) - A bloc of southern African nations said on Thursday it will work to shore up Mozambique's security forces as they battle an escalating insurgency linked to Islamic State, but made no mention of proposals for a military intervention. Members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), including...
Public Healthnewsatw.com

Brazil braces for third wave of COVID-19

Already reeling from one of the highest death tolls in the pandemic, Brazil is bracing for the threat of a third wave of COVID-19, fueled by vaccination delays and a lack of containment measures.
Energy IndustryWashington Post

How an Insurgency Threatens Mozambique’s Gas Bonanza

If all goes as planned, one of the world’s poorest countries will be transformed by Africa’s biggest-ever private investment splurge, but there’s a problem. Attacks by Islamist insurgents threaten hopes of exploiting huge natural gas deposits off Mozambique’s northern coast. More than 2,800 people have been killed and 700,000 displaced since violence began in 2017. The country’s export ambitions are linked to projects by some of the world’s biggest energy companies, but investments are being held up by the fighting.
Worldintelligenceonline.com

Richard Rands' Acumen takes hold in Mozambique

British strategic development advisor and specialist in Africa and the Middle East, Richard Rands, recently founded in his own advisory, Acumen Intelligent Consulting. [...] (317 words)
Africah-net.org

Sources on Cabo Delgado war and Mozambique's Hidden Debt

I checked with a search of H-Luso and found relatively little on these topics except in the compilations of sources by Kathleen Sheldon, so I decided the following was worth sharing. I am sure that many of you have your own sources and have been following these issues in recent...
Worldpersecution.org

Mission Aviators Evacuate Refugees Fleeing Mozambique Insurgency

According to the report, there are now over 700,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) In Mozambique, and almost 3,000 people have been killed due to increasing insecurity by jihadist groups. Pilot Dave Holmes with AA in Mozambique told Mission Network News, “Since 2017, the northern province of Cabo Delgado has been...
MarketsSentinel

Worldnewsatw.com

Remains of missing Kurdish-Iranian baby found in Norway

Fifteen-month-old Artin had been missing since the boat his family were travelling in sank last year.
Africaapanews.net

SADC to assist Mozambique tackle insurgency - Ramaphosa

The 16-member Southern African Development Community (SADC) is prepared to assist Mozambique to fight an insurgency that has destabilised its gas-rich northern Cabo Delgado province since 2017, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday. The South African leader, however, declined to reveal what measures SADC would take to help Maputo stop...
