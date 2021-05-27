Cancel
Warwick, NY

Supervisor Sweeton: Some Upcoming Spring Events

By Warwick Dispatch
Warwick Valley Dispatch
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Town information log on to www.townofwarwick.org or tune to Cablevision Municipal Channel 21. On Mon., May 31 we will honor those who lost their lives in defense of our Nation. There will be a Cemetery Service in the hamlet of Pine Island at 9:00 a.m., sponsored by The Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 16. Nicholas P. Lesando, Jr. American Legion Post 214 will hold their annual Memorial Day Parade, stepping off from Warwick Village Hall at 11:00 a.m. The Village of Florida will start off the day by visiting cemeteries for a salute to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, then follow up with a modified service at the Veterans Monument on Main Street at 11:00 a.m. The American Legion in the Village of Greenwood Lake will have a service at 2:00 p.m. Please find time in your day to attend one of these observances.

