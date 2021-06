Businesses’ migration to online payment tools has accelerated over the past year, but that does not mean they are ready to completely relinquish the B2B payment methods they have utilized for decades. Paper checks still occupy an important space in the B2B and even the consumer-to-business (C2B) payments cycle for a significant number of businesses, Katherine Weislogel, head of treasury and payment solutions for Synovus Bank, said in a recent PYMNTS interview. It is critical for businesses’ banks to ensure that companies understand and are prepared for digitization, she continued, but these financial institutions (FIs) must also be cognizant that businesses will rarely abandon paper entirely.