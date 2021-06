PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Forecast Length: 1 Month (4/29/21 – 5/31/21) In this 1 Month forecast for the Fundamental – Low P/E Stocks Package, there were many high performing trades and the algorithm correctly predicted 8 out 10 trades. The prediction with the highest return was BGFV, at 71.44%. Additional high returns came from NMRK and HNRG, at 18.79% and 13.08% respectively. The package’s overall average return was 11.5%, providing investors with a 11.00% premium over the S&P 500’s return of 0.5% during the same period.