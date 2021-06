Should you be so lucky as to have the opportunity to be able to design your own kitchen from scratch, the Pioneer Woman has a few pointers as to how it should be laid out. For starters, Ree Drummond is a strong advocate for the "work triangle," which maps out your three most used appliances or workstations in a triangular format, she told Food Network. At the Oklahoma family ranch, her kitchen's triangle — which doubles as her guest house and set kitchen that she designed from the ground up in 2008 — includes the stove, sink, and refrigerator.